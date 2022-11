Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has urged Under-16s striker Lewis Pirie - who is reportedly on the radar of Everton, Leeds, Brighton and Fulham - to ignore Premier League interest and sign pro forms at Pittodrie early next year. (Press & Journal), external

Goodwin reckons the battle for third place in the Premiership will be a three-way fight between Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs. (Press & Journal), external

