Transfer news: Reds looking at Terrier as Mane replacement

Liverpool are tracking Rennes' former France Under-21 forward Martin Terrier, 25, as a replacement for Sadio Mane, if the Senegal international leaves Anfield. (Mirror), external

The Reds are set to beat Leeds United to the signing of Aberdeen's Scotland Under-21 rght-back Calvin Ramsay, 18. (Leeds Live), external

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal with Monaco for 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has turned down offers from Liverpool and Paris St-Germain. (Goal), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column