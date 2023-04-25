The Anfield Wrap’s Josh Sexton believes Trent Alexander-Arnold's recent positional change to a hybrid right-back/central midfield role is playing to the 24-year-olds strengths while not exposing his weaknesses.

The England international has registered six assists this season with four coming in his last three games.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast, he said: "This feels like something that is new and keeps Liverpool a bit unpredictable. Something that doesn’t expose Trent nearly as much as him playing that traditional right-back role.

"It has felt like at times the Liverpool system has been so out of whack that every aspect of it was exposed. Whereas Liverpool’s system at its best was everyone looking after each other and being able to negate each other's mistakes.

"Suddenly now it feels we are playing to Trent’s strengths so we are not exposing people’s weaknesses. This is a Liverpool team this season which hasn't been built in the image of the manager or around one player's strengths.

"For me a Jurgen Klopp team is at its best when it is completely unpredictable. I remember him years ago on Monday Night Football discussing positionless football and he never really implemented that at Liverpool apart from maybe the frontline.

"Suddenly now you have a right-back floating into midfield and that in my mind is much more than most teams can offer in the Premier League at the moment."

