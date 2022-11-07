Livingston manager David Martindale hailed the competitiveness of the Scottish Premiership ahead of Aberdeen's visit on Tuesday.

The Dons are third with 22 points, while eighth-placed Livi are only three points behind.

"It is testament to Scottish football," Martindale said. "It shows you how competitive the league is.

"I keep hearing the league is not as competitive as it used to be, why have Livingston lost a game, why have Aberdeen lost a game, why have Dundee United lost a game?

"I keep hearing 'why' but surely that is down to the teams within that league, we are all capable of picking up points and beating each other."

Pointing to St Johnstone Sunday win over Rangers and his own side's 1-1 draw at Ibrox, Martindale added: "Outwith Celtic, and maybe Rangers to a certain degree, any one of us can beat the other one on a given day.

"I'm not a betting man, but if I was I would be struggling to pick who the top-six and bottom-six will be, but that is due to the competitive nature of the league, which we should be marketing and talking about in a much more positive manner."