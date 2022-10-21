A﻿ston Villa v Brentford: Key stats

Aston Villa have never lost a home league game against Brentford (W2 D5), though each of their last four against the Bees at Villa Park have been drawn.Getty Images

  • Each of Aston Villa's past four matches against Brentford at Villa Park have been drawn.

  • The Bees have alternated between drawing (four) and winning (four) each of their eight league meetings with Aston Villa this century, beating them 2-1 last time out in January.

  • Aston Villa have won just two of their past eight Premier League home games (D3 L3), keeping just one clean sheet in that run.

  • After winning four of their past six away games in 2021-22, Brentford are yet to win on the road in the Premier League so far this term.