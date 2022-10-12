Rangers are winless and goalless in their past five European meetings with English sides.

Liverpool have won three of their seven away games against Scottish sides. The Reds beat Hearts 1-0 in their most recent such match in August 2012, but they have never managed two victories in a row.

Liverpool lost 4-1 at Napoli in their first away Champions League game this season - the last time they were beaten twice in a row on the road in the competition was in 2019 (Barcelona and Napoli).