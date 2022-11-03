Silva on Kebano, Mitrovic and Man City
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham’s game with Manchester City on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He paid tribute to Neeskens Kebano, who the club confirmed will be out for “several months” after picking up an Achilles injury in training: “It’s sad, sad news for us as a football club, for us as a group and for me personally as a manager. He’s a top, top guy, a great professional and a happy footballer.”
On comparisons between Aleksandar Mitrovic and City striker Erling Haaland: “It’s unfair for me to compare. You know that I am delighted to have Mitrovic with us. They are different profiles as strikers.”
He has a plan for Haaland if he is ruled fit to play: “[He is] a top, top striker. You know the impact that he made in the squad and in the Premier League as well. We are preparing for the game thinking that he will play.”
On the challenge of facing Manchester City: “We know they are really, really tough when they play at home.”