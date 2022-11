Rangers striker Antonio Colak's prolific scoring form has seen the Croat crowned Premiership player of the month for September and October.

Colak netted seven in seven league games - including three doubles - and his tally so far in his debut campaign at Ibrox stands at 14 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

The 29-year-old is Rangers' top scorer this season and also tops the Premiership goals chart with 11.