This was a huge win for Arsenal and one that means they head into Thursday's north London derby at Tottenham with a four-point lead over their rivals.

Victory will confirm the Gunners play Champions League football next season for the first time since 2016-17.

Leeds, meanwhile, are on the brink of relegation to the Championship with this defeat, coupled by Everton winning at Leicester, meaning they drop into the bottom three for the first time since October.

Jesse Marsch's side gifted Arsenal the opener, with Illan Meslier's poor touch teeing up Eddie Nketiah, who has found some great form after being handed a run of starts by Mikel Arteta and grabbed the Gunners' second soon after.

Marsch will have been more frustrated by captain Luke Ayling's decision to needlessly dive in on Gabriel Martinelli and earn himself a red card - the skipper will now miss his side's crucial run-in.

One glimmer of hope for the Elland Road outfit was their refusal to crumble after going two goals and a man down with more than an hour to play, and Diego Llorente's consolation made it a nervy finish at Emirates Stadium.