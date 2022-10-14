Bravery key as Cadden targets Celtic Park upset

Chris Cadden has called on Hibs to be brave as they seek to spark another winning run by stunning Celtic in Glasgow.

The 1-0 defeat at Tannadice in midweek halted Hibs’ streak of four straight Premiership wins, although they remain third in the table.

"We started the season pretty well but we want more," Cadden said.

"We are not happy with four wins out of five, we want five and we had enough chances to win three matches never mind one so we were disappointed.

"It is going to be tough against Celtic. For us to win the game, which is what we will be trying to do, it will have to be seven or eight out of 10s throughout our team.

“Celtic Park is a hard place to go. We all know that. We will need to take pressure and be brave and stick with our style of play.”