After four months on the sidelines, Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is frustrated the season is ending on Sunday - but at least it will give him the chance to fix his tooth.

Television cameras spotted Wilson had one of his front teeth pushed backwards in the 2-0 win over Arsenal and, despite some emergency patch-up work on the touchline and at the dentist, he told his Footballer's Football podcast he will need to sort it out over the summer.

"It didn't hurt as much as it looked on TV," he said. "It was just a case of trying to put it back into place and then I played with a gumshield.

"It's sorted as well as it can be until the end of the season. Then I'll have to get something properly sorted out."

Wilson was making his first start since December and came close to scoring with an audacious effort from 40 yards that flew narrowly wide.

"It would have been rude to turn it down!" he said. "I was wheeling away because it looked in the whole way.

"That would have been the best goal of my career but it wasn't to be. I'll try it again soon."

Why does Wilson "come alive" at night?

And was he trying to claim Ben White's own goal for himself?

Listen to the full pod over here on BBC Sounds