Everton 2-3 Brentford: Pick of the stats

Everton v Brentford was just the fourth match in Premier League history to see a first-half red card, own goal and penalty, after Coventry v Wimbledon (Nov 1995), Charlton v Aston Villa (April 2001) and Tottenham v Fulham (Feb 2003).

The Toffees have conceded 59 goals this season, their joint-most in a 38-game Premier League campaign alongside 2000-01.

Since Christian Eriksen’s first start for Brentford on March 5th, only Tottenham (26), Liverpool (26) and Manchester City (24) have won more Premier League points than the Bees (22).