Everton 2-3 Brentford: Pick of the stats
Everton v Brentford was just the fourth match in Premier League history to see a first-half red card, own goal and penalty, after Coventry v Wimbledon (Nov 1995), Charlton v Aston Villa (April 2001) and Tottenham v Fulham (Feb 2003).
The Toffees have conceded 59 goals this season, their joint-most in a 38-game Premier League campaign alongside 2000-01.
Since Christian Eriksen’s first start for Brentford on March 5th, only Tottenham (26), Liverpool (26) and Manchester City (24) have won more Premier League points than the Bees (22).
There were 121 seconds between Brentford equalising through Yoane Wissa and taking the lead with Rico Henry’s strike. In fact, Brentford have gained the most points from losing positions in the Premier League this term (15).