Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, is unhappy at Chelsea and could try and force a reunion with former manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham in the summer. (Gazzetta Dello Sport - in Italian), external

Spurs' France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is a possible transfer target for Roma. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham are among the clubs interested in Spanish attacker Adama Traore, 25, who Wolves are ready to sell for £20m or more to fund their own transfer business. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

