'If Leicester like Faes who's to say he won’t be any good?'

Based on Leicester's previous recruitment, journalist Luke Edwards expects defender Wout Faes to be a good fit for the club.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Leicester have eyed him up for a long time.

"Their recruitment has traditionally been really good. If they like Wout Faes then who is to say that he won’t be any good?

"In the last few days of the transfer window I think Leicester might be the crazy guys at the party because they have had to wait so long for some money to spend and now they’ve got some.

"Wesley Fofana has done brilliantly for Leicester and they got a good period of time out of him. Of course they wanted more. They have been very successful in identifying these players before and they have been linked with him all summer."

Listen to Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds