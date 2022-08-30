Callum Wilson says he's keeping his latest injury setback in perspective after a hamstring tweak ruled him out of Sunday's draw with Newcastle.

After missing half of last season, Wilson scored twice in his opening three games but faces another couple of weeks out with this new issue.

"It's frustrating because I try and do everything right," he said on this week's edition of The Footballer's Football Podcast. "I don't think there's anyone more professional than me in the dressing room and I do everything right.

"I put my heart and soul into staying fit but if this is it and I end up playing 35 games this year, then I'd snap your hand off.

"I'll be back in full working order very soon - I just don't want to rush or push anything."

