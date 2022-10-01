Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says: "When you're playing at Tynecastle, especially against the Old Firm, you want to have a go.

"We have 20,000 fans here and they expect us to win. We don 't want to sit in, we want to be on the front foot and creating chances.

"Rangers are an extremely good team, especially in the wider areas when they double up with full-backs, but if we take the game to them and are positive, we can win."

On giving striker Steven Humphrys a start, Neilson adds: "He brings pace and power to the team and that's what we'll need today."

And, on having more than 200 games in charge of Hearts, Neilson says: "It flies in so quickly. My first game was a 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox and it seems like a year ago - but it's eight years ago. This is a brilliant place to be and the place will be absolutely rocking today."