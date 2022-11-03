Rodgers full of praise for Tielemans despite uncertain future
Brendan Rogers says he will "continue to work with" Youri Tielemans despite the midfielder's uncertain Leicester City future.
Tielemans, 25, is out of contract next summer but has started 12 of Leicester's 13 league games this season.
The Belgium midfielder is often linked with other clubs, such is his quality, and Rodgers said: "He is a fantastic professional. Even though he is in the situation with his contract, he has never wavered in terms of what he provides the team. He has the know-how. I will continue to work with him while he’s here. We’ll see in the coming months.”
Should Tielemans leave, it will add to a period of transition at Leicester given the likes of Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana departed during the summer.
Rodgers backed goalkeeper Danny Ward to step up to the club's number-one spot when Schmeichel departed and he now feels the Wales keeper has settled into the role.
“It was always going to take time as Kasper had a legendary status here," added Rodgers.
"Danny is starting to relax more. He's only going to get better.”