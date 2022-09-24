'I need to be better' - former Hibs boss Maloney
Former Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney admits "I need to be better" as he reflected on his time at the Easter Road club.
Maloney was sacked after just four months in charge last season.
However, speaking to the Daily Mail, he said he wishes his old club the best.
He said: "It was a difficult experience. But I think it will be invaluable for me.
"I have a real fondness for the club, I love the history and the passion of the supporters. I will look back on it in a few years as a big learning experience.
"I hope the club can go and achieve what the supporters want. I was at big clubs that held extraordinary pressure so I was not disturbed by that at Hibs. I got knocked down. I get back up. I need to be better. I will be.
"I have taken this on board and travelled Europe, been down to Championship and League One games, to see how teams produce chances. I want to give my next team the best opportunities to score goals."