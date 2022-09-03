Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: What Conte said

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte speaking to BT Sport: "Today we played a really good game. In this type of game you need to become killer and to close the game because we have seen if you keep the game open it can happen when your opponent score and you finish the game with worries. Two goals and some offside, but I'm delighted for the performance, we have seen positive things, we have to recover well and prepare ourselves for the Champions League this week.

"I think the final result, we deserved much more for the chances we created but at the same time, congratulations to Fulham because they showed a really good team but I'm happy because we got the three points."

On Richarlison: "Not bad - we are talking about another player who came into our team quickly, he can play all three positions in the front. He's a really good option for us. Today with three strikers they worked really well. If they work in this way they can play together."

On Son Heung-min: "He has to be calm because today the performance was good, he's important for us, the most important thing is to get three points, for sure he can have the personal satisfaction to score this season.

On Champions League: "We got Champions League last season and we did a good job with the team, now we want to enjoy it. We know how important it is to start well and now the players have to rest and recover and be ready for the game on Wednesday because we want to try to start well."