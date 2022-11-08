'﻿Time to rest and recover' for Kebano after successful surgery

Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano says surgery on his ruptured Achilles went well.

T﻿he club said the 30-year-old would be out for several months after suffering the injury in training last week.

Kebanohas been a key part of Marco Silva's side this season, playing 12 times in all competitions.

