'Time to rest and recover' for Kebano after successful surgery
- Published
Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano says surgery on his ruptured Achilles went well.
The club said the 30-year-old would be out for several months after suffering the injury in training last week.
Kebanohas been a key part of Marco Silva's side this season, playing 12 times in all competitions.
Skip twitter post
Surgery went well, thank you guys for all your messages and supports. Now it’s time to rest and recover 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/6lG90y16Ry— Neeskens Kebano (@Neeskens_Kebano) November 8, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post