L﻿iverpool v Napoli: Team news

Calvin Ramsey in trainingGetty Images

Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool and fellow defender Ibrahima Konate may also feature against Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Right-back Ramsey has overcome a back injury that has prevented him featuring for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining from Aberdeen in June.

Centre-back Joel Matip, who has not played since 9 October because of a calf strain, is still missing.

Konate has only featured twice for the Reds this season because of injury.

"Ibou, I think there's a good chance that he will have a game," said Liverpool boss Klopp on Monday.

W﻿ho do you think will start for the Reds?