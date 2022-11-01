Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool and fellow defender Ibrahima Konate may also feature against Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Right-back Ramsey has overcome a back injury that has prevented him featuring for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining from Aberdeen in June.

Centre-back Joel Matip, who has not played since 9 October because of a calf strain, is still missing.

Konate has only featured twice for the Reds this season because of injury.

"Ibou, I think there's a good chance that he will have a game," said Liverpool boss Klopp on Monday.

W﻿ho do you think will start for the Reds?