Antonio Conte is confident goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who is in the final six months of his deal with the club, will sign a contract extension very soon.

The France international is keen to stay in north London and has modest demands which have been deemed more than reasonable by the Tottenham board. (Football London), external

Meanwhile, Wolves winger Adama Traore, who has been linked with a move to Spurs, could get the green light to leave the Midlands club in the next 24 hours (Star), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column