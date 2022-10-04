A﻿nalysis from Derek Rae, Bundesliga commentator for ESPN

Celtic will have done their homework on Leipzig, and we’ve had two different Leipzigs in the Champions League so far. Against Shakhtar they were awful, no other way top put it. It was a really disappointing performance. But better against Real Madrid [a 2-0 loss].

I think Celtic will watch very closely the win Leipzig had - quite an easy 3-0 win - against Borussia Dortmund just after Marco Rose had come in. It was about brutally capitalising on mistakes made by the opposition.

So in other words, letting Dortmund make all these errors in possession, give the ball away and then a few passes later, it’s a goal.

That was the hallmark of Leipzig before, under Ralf Rangnick and Ralph Hasenhuttl. So all these things put together do make for an interesting contest. Two contests that will be pivotal as far as both sides are concerned in the group.