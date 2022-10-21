Sutton's predictions: Everton v Crystal Palace
- Published
This week Chris Sutton takes on Leicester Riders basketball stars and Manchester United fans Patrick Whelan and Blake Bowman.
Sutton's prediction: 1-0
Quite a lot went on when Crystal Palace came to Goodison Park at the end of last season, when Everton came from 2-0 down to win and secure their Premier League safety, and Eagles boss Patrick Vieira had an altercation with a fan who had come on to the pitch at the final whistle.
It is not 'all or nothing' for Frank Lampard's side this time, but they do need a good result here after three defeats on the bounce.
This is hard to call, because Crystal Palace are a dangerous side and I am very tempted to say they will pick up a point - but I am going to back Everton to come good.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will still be rusty after just coming back from injury, but he might give the Toffees the edge.
Whelan's prediction: 1-1
These two teams are quite similar... I have to go with Patrick Vieira to get something with Palace though!
Bowman's prediction: 1-2
Palace are in better form, so let's go with them.
