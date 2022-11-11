Potter reflects on intense 'washing-machine' schedule
Graham Potter says the "washing-machine schedule" of games has made it tough to find consistency as he reflects on his first two months at Chelsea.
Saturday's match at Newcastle will be their 13th fixture since Saturday, 1 October - and, after no win in four Premier League games, Potter admits it's been a challenge to find stability.
"It's not easy to pinpoint a simple solution," he said. "But we've been in the washing machine of games with the turnaround and we need to find some time to reflect.
"We have had some good performances but also lost Reece [James], who is a key player for us and we suffered in the first 20 minutes against Brighton and that's knocked us back a bit.
"Finding the balance of recovering from the Champions League to the Premier League while managing injuries, load and injury prevention. Rotation is ultimately the enemy of stability but it's been necessary in this period."
The Chelsea boss accepts, though, that his team need to improve and will be using Saturday's game, and the break that follows, to implement changes.
"I think we can do better, we can function better," he said. "That's where my focus is. It's always a process and we want to be on an upward curve."