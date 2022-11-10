J﻿esse Lingard says his first goal for Nottingham Forest was a big relief and admitted he has not yet reached the levels he hoped to for Steve Cooper's side.

L﻿ingard scored one and assisted another in Forest's Carabao Cup win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It was a long time coming. So happy, so relieved.

"Obviously I’ve not hit the heights I wanted to hit since coming here but I’ve been working hard behind the scenes to keep my fitness up, and worked hard to get in the team.

"Nothing is a guarantee and everyone is hungry to play week in, week out. Today we showed energy levels, we showed hunger and we got the job done.

"We all support each other and all want each other to do well. I want to say a big congratulations to Renan Lodi as well on his goal. He’s worked hard to get that goal but like I say we are a team and we all look after each other.

"Having a completely different team and changing it around, we still had the confidence in each other to trust each other on the pitch to get the job done which we did."

L﻿isten to Lingard's interview in full on BBC Sounds