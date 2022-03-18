Everton 1-0 Newcastle: Pick of the stats
Alex Iwobi’s winning goal for Everton was the second-latest winning goal on record (since 2006-07), timed at 98 minutes and 19 seconds, behind only Bruno Fernandes’ goal for Man Utd in a 3-2 win at Brighton in September 2020 (99:45).
Newcastle suffered their first Premier League defeat against Everton since December 2019, ending a four-match unbeaten run against the Toffees in the division.
Everton have received 101 red cards in the Premier League, the joint-most of any side (level with Arsenal), while they have received a red card in consecutive league games for the first time since October 2020 against Liverpool and Southampton.
Four of the last five Premier League goals scored in matches between Everton and Newcastle at Goodison Park have been scored in the 90th minute or beyond – two Florian Lejeune goals in January 2020, a Callum Wilson goal in January 2021 and Alex Iwobi’s goal.