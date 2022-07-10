All generations are here - Klopp

Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Bangkok

Liverpool have brought a large squad with them out to the Far East for games against Manchester United in Bangkok and Crystal Palace in Singapore.

There are 37 players “of all generations”, said Jurgen Klopp.

Vice-captain James Milner is the oldest, at 36. Bobby Clark, son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee, is the youngest, having turned 17 just over five months ago.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.