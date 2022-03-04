We always want more - Vieira

Patrick Vieira says he's pleased Crystal Palace are 11th in the Premier League table but insists "there are still improvements to be made".

"We knew that it was going to be a challenging season because of the turnover that we had," said the Eagles boss, whose side go to Wolves on Saturday.

“We had so many young players coming, especially from the Championship, and they had to take time to adapt to the Premier League – but those players did fantastically well."

On building a stronger side, he added: “We’re never satisfied because we always want more. This is the game.

"There is a lot more to come from this group of players, and we will see what will happen this season."

Vieira's side reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this week and will host Everton later this month.

“We wanted to have a good run in the FA Cup and so far it’s been good, but there’s still the game against Everton and a long way to go," said the Frenchman.

"We’re really pleased with where we are, but there are massive games to play before the FA Cup.

"In the league there are massive games, and we need points – we need wins."