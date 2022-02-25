Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: Pick of the stats

Wolves have lost a Premier League game in which they led for the first time since November 2018 (against Cardiff), having gone unbeaten in 45 such matches.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last nine Premier League games (W7 D1), with that defeat coming against Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

Only Everton (6) have made more errors leading to opposition goals than Arsenal (5) in the Premier League this season.

Hwang Hee-Chan’s opener was his first goal in 11 Premier League appearances, having scored four goals in his first six games in the competition for Wolves.