Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Kalvin Phillips will have his Manchester City on Friday before joining the Premier League champions from Leeds United in a £45m deal.

Pep Guardiola’s City squad are not due to return to pre-season training for another 10 days, but City are keen to get everything done with the transfer well in advance.

Although he was born in Leeds and is a lifelong fan, it was always felt at Elland Road that Phillips would want to take up the option of joining a club that competed for major trophies and it is understood the deal was concluded relatively quickly.

Phillips will provide competition for Rodri at Etihad Stadium, and his arrival comes after the exit of skipper Fernandinho.

However, it will also place question marks over the future of Ilkay Gundogan, who only has a year left on his present deal.