Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly can't imagine Jesse Lingard wanting to sign for anyone other than West Ham when he becomes a free agent on 1 July.

The Hammers have made Lingard an offer to return to the club after scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League starts when he joined on loan from Manchester United in 2021.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s always nice to see someone shut up the critics and to be able to come back from being put down and in a position where they are deemed not worthy enough or not good enough for that team.

"When they go off and say ‘I’m going to prove that I can’, that’s always appealing to anybody. Anybody that watches any sport, to see someone come back from a position from not being wanted, to come back and show they are capable of competing at a high level and show a real love for the game again which is what he did.

"I think everybody was in awe of what he did when he went down there and it seemed like such a fantastic fit for Lingard and West Ham. Regardless of what’s on offer, I couldn’t imagine him not wanting to go there.

"Even if he had better options, he would have felt this might be the way for me to get back enjoying football and playing at a level that pushes me. He keeps pushing for the England squad and if he goes back and does that again he would absolutely be warranted a position in there again."

