'We're better than we showed' - McInnes

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes said his players are "better than they showed" after a disappointing League Cup group draw against Partick Thistle.

The Ayrshire club, who were promoted to the Premiership last season, took the lead against the Championship side through Liam Donnelly's header before Thistle went on to equalise and claim the bonus point in the shootout.

"It was a pretty even match," McInnes told BBC Sportsound. "I didn’t expect too much between both teams. We’ve not made as many changes as we’d like to the squad.

"We've still got a few [transfers] to do and we have too many on treatment table. We were forced to play a shape we don't want to play this season.

"Once we get the players in we’re looking for and more out treatment room, you’ll see improvements. The positives are we got minutes into players we want to top-up. That’s important for the Premiership campaign starting."