Kalvin Phillips has penned an emotional letter to Leeds after completing a move to Manchester City.

The transfer comes after 235 appearances over eight seasons at Elland Road for the England midfielder.

He said playing for his hometown club had been a privilege, adding: "Since making my debut at 17, it has been a journey any Leeds lad could wish for.

"When I was young, I went to see my first ever Leeds game at Elland Road and, from that moment, I knew that my dream was to put on that white shirt and walk out on that pitch."

He gives a special mention to former boss Marcelo Bielsa, thanking the Argentine for giving him “everything I needed to become the person I am today on and off the field". Phillips also mentions Jesse Marsch, describing the American as "an unbelievable manager, but an even better person".

Phillips wishes his team-mates good luck for the future, and added: "From my debut to my last game, thank you for helping a Leeds lad achieve his dream."

Last but not least, he thanked his family, the Leeds fans. He said: "I hope you guys understand my decision and will accept that I only want to chase my dreams."