'Thank you for helping a Leeds lad achieve his dream'
- Published
Kalvin Phillips has penned an emotional letter to Leeds after completing a move to Manchester City.
The transfer comes after 235 appearances over eight seasons at Elland Road for the England midfielder.
He said playing for his hometown club had been a privilege, adding: "Since making my debut at 17, it has been a journey any Leeds lad could wish for.
"When I was young, I went to see my first ever Leeds game at Elland Road and, from that moment, I knew that my dream was to put on that white shirt and walk out on that pitch."
He gives a special mention to former boss Marcelo Bielsa, thanking the Argentine for giving him “everything I needed to become the person I am today on and off the field". Phillips also mentions Jesse Marsch, describing the American as "an unbelievable manager, but an even better person".
Phillips wishes his team-mates good luck for the future, and added: "From my debut to my last game, thank you for helping a Leeds lad achieve his dream."
Last but not least, he thanked his family, the Leeds fans. He said: "I hope you guys understand my decision and will accept that I only want to chase my dreams."
Dear @LUFC… 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bA3YAcq7VJ— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) July 4, 2022