Eddie Howe has been pleased with the work his players have undertaken in their training camp in Dubai and is relishing coming back to England to prepare for next week's game.

The Newcastle players not on international duty flew out shortly after last Friday's win over Nottingham Forest and Howe says it has been beneficial for recharging his squad.

"We're a smaller group but I've been really pleased with what they have produced," he told the Newcastle website, external.

"As always with breaks, you can't keep going the whole time so there has been some relaxation. It's been a chance to enjoy the sunshine and each other in a different way.

"There are also some real benefits to training in the heat as well as the risk of injuries being higher if you don't get the session quite right."

However, after a positive week and with Manchester United at home in the Premier League next Sunday, Howe admits he is itching to return to the north east.

"I am looking forward to getting back," he said. "The way we have scheduled things we will have a good period of work next week with a long build-up.

"We'll enjoy that, getting our tactics plan together and making sure the lads are ready for a massive game."