Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has said he is "really sorry" to see Antonio Conte leave the club, adding that his own form makes him "feel responsible" for the Italian's departure.

Son scored 24 goals and registered 10 assists in 45 games under Conte last season. By comparison, he has 10 goals and four assists in 39 matches so far in 2022-23.

Speaking after South Korea's friendly defeat by Uruguay on Tuesday, Son said: "As a player, I am really sorry. He's a world-class coach and we had a great journey together.

"I am grateful for what he's done. He's such a great coach and has so much experience. I will be rooting for him.

"I should have played better. I feel responsible for his departure because I haven't helped the club all that much."