Javi Gracia after Leeds' vital 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest: "I'm very pleased because the performance was really good and I think we got a good result. I think we should have killed the game before but we didn't do it and had to suffer at the end of the game.

"The attitude and reaction after conceding a goal again at home was perfect and something I'm really proud of."

On winning half of his games since arriving in February: "I try to do my job. I try to help the players understand how to manage every single game and have more options to get a good result. That's my job. But the protagonists are the players."