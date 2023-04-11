The Athletic's Leicester City writer Rob Tanner says appointing an interim manager was always the plan for the Foxes and feels Dean Smith's main job is to lift players.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "Leicester were assessing all their options, seeing who was willing to come in. An interim was their main plan because they want to reassess in the summer.

"But if they couldn't find an interim, and they were struggling because there aren't many 'fire fighter' managers out there now, they had to make a permanent appointment.

"It was about who was willing and who could manage them in the Championship; Jesse Marsch intimated he was interested and they were lining him up as an option but were always hoping to find an interim."

On the task facing Smith, he added: "He's got to come in and get to know those players very, very quickly. They've got a bit of a free hit this weekend away at Man City, but there is still a chance they could stay up so hopefully he gets a quick response from them.

"We saw the pressure last week at Bournemouth, seen as a must-win and they could not afford to lose it. They did and the performance was concerning; we saw an angry reaction from the fans. Hopefully with Craig Shakespeare returning and his history at the club and the John Terry x-factor, the fanbase will get behind them.

"At this stage, the fans are just happy to see someone come in with a different voice and a new message. Lets hopefully see if he can get the reaction they need. They've still got a chance, it is down to the players. There is a lot of talent in that squad; it has finished fifth, fifth and eighth in the Premier League. They need to get their belief going again; some of them looked broken after the Bournemouth defeat. Dean Smith's job is to lift them."