Newcastle United are targeting Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer and the 26-year-old is believed to be open to the move. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma, 25, in action for Brighton. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he doesn't want to pay a "stupid price" for the Old Trafford club. (Wall Street Journal), external

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani will make a second bid for United on Wednesday after positive talks last week. (Sky Sports), external

