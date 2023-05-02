Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Have Newcastle United unearthed the new Thierry Henry?

Comparisons have been rife this week and Eddie Howe agreed he can see the similarities in the style of play, build and agility. Isak surely bagged the assist of the season after his unbelievable run up the left flank of Goodison Park leaving several Everton defenders in his wake before putting it on a plate for Jacob Murphy to tap in.

Rave reviews have been flocking in for the number 14 (another similarity with Henry) after a scintillating debut season where he has reached double figures for goals scored. Only Erling Haaland has a better goal-to-minute ratio. His versatility to play centrally or wide left and still be a constant threat is so valuable.

At only 23, his best years are ahead of him and the £60 million+ Newcastle United forked out to Real Sociedad for his services could yet prove to be a bargain.

As for his strike partner Callum Wilson, he is thriving under the competition of Isak, reaching 15 goals, which is one of the highest for English strikers in the Premier League. Howe must be delighted with his options on the bench now in the form of Wilson plus Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron.

Even more delighted are the Toon Army. Thirteen goals in a week, three wins, third place. An amazing April leaves them on the cusp of Champions League football.