Man City v Arsenal: In pictures

The first of five. Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates as he scores the first of the afternoon against Arsenal

No Ronaldo or Kane - no problem. Ferran Torres proves that City can cope without a new centre-forward, scoring twice in their 5-0 victory

Pep Guardiola's side were already 2-0 up when Arsenal went one-man down as Granit Xhaka was sent off for lunging into a challenge on Joao Cancelo

Jack Grealish is quickly becoming a Manchester City fan favourite at the Etihad

The former Aston Villa captain was directly involved in City's third goal, assisting Gabriel Jesus to make it 3-0 before the break