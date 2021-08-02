Tottenham have had a £43m bid for 23-year-old Argentina defender Cristian Romero accepted by Atalanta. (Talksport)

Meanwhile, Manchester City will end their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, if they sign England team-mate Jack Grealish, 25, from Aston Villa. (Manchester Evening News)

Spurs are considering a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore, managed previously by Nuno Espirito Santo. (Mail)

The agent of Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has held talks with Sevilla, with the 25-year-old Colombian seen as a potential replacement for France international Jules Kounde, who has been linked with Chelsea. (Caracol Radio via Mail)

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column