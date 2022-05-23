Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield

For Liverpool to have come within six days of the Champions League final with a quadruple still on the table was in itself an incredible achievement.

Fans were hopeful but also realistic in the build-up to Sunday's game but they did everything they could to help their side get the win they needed.

The streets around Anfield were a sea of red in the hours before the match, with red smoke flares filling the air as the team bus approached.

The atmosphere was electric before kick-off but all the hope and expectation that had been building was quickly deflated by the early Wolves goal.

The disappointment quickly subsided, however, and the supporters soon got back to encouraging their side, playing their part by relaying the score from Manchester City's game with roars of encouragement.

From then on the game was a rollercoaster of emotions with the fans - and no doubt the players - at various points experiencing hope, frustration and belief as they knew just one goal could give them the title.

But although Liverpool did as they have done many times this season and found a way to win, City did likewise as they scored three goals in five minutes to take matters out of the Reds' hands.

For Wolves a promising season has deteriorated in alarming fashion and Bruno Lage has plenty of questions to ponder in what he has already said will be a "busy summer" at Molineux.

Not least will be the futures of key players such as Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez, who performed well at Anfield, but may attract suitors from across the continent.