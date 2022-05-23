BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has picked Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen in his Premier League team of the season.

Crooks said: "Some readers may be a little surprised to see Christian Eriksen in my team selection.

"I'm amazed he's playing professional football at all. To suffer a cardiac arrest while playing for your country must have been a life-changing experience.

"To come back from it, return to the game and then transform a team, as he has done, is quite remarkable. His performances for Brentford have been outstanding and it's great to have him back."

