Randers 1-3 Leicester (2-7 agg) - Rodgers reaction

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers told BT Sport: "In European football or the Premier League, there are moments in the game when you have to defend. We got exactly the start we wanted, Harvey Barnes scored a great goal and that gave us confidence in the game. Our ball possession was not so good in the first-half, the pitch was not so good and they dealt with it better in the second half. Kasper Schmeichel made two great saves and that is what we wanted, we got our blocks in and it is unfortunate it bobbled up and we conceded. Two good legs and into the next round. Overall a solid performance."