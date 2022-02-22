Bukayo Saka: Arsenal seem to be finding themselves under Mikel Arteta - by investing in youth with a hint of experience. One of his most influential players, and one of the youngest, is Saka.

I don't think there is anymore I can say about this player that I haven't already said. We are, however, coming into a period in the modern game when English players are starting to look attractive to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid again, although in the current climate I doubt whether they can afford the likes of Saka, which is fortunate for Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe: It wasn't so much Smith Rowe's goal itself that caught my eye but the fact that from the moment he received the ball, the only thing he had on his mind was a goal.

The player claimed in his post-match interview that he's been working on his finishing. That's fine, but what I saw against Brentford was a player with the ability to not only score a goal but carve the opportunity out all by himself. To be in a position to both score and create all at the same time is a rare quality in a player.

If Arsenal can find a top-class striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to go with Smith Rowe and Saka, the Gunners could find themselves firing on all cylinders again and they've not done that for a while.

