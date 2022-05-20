Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham face Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Despite speculation, Conte says Harry Kane will be available for Sunday's match because "Harry doesn't want to miss this type of game".

He said that although some more players and staff have had a stomach virus, it's "the last" of his problems at the moment and added: "We are close to a big achievement and we are totally focused."

There are no new injuries going into the game against Norwich, with Christian Romero out of contention due to a "traumatic hip injury".

He said his side are "ready to fight" for a top-four place: "We can reach something amazing because I think no one could have imagined top four this season. We have worked hard and now everything is in our hands."

On whether Son Heung-min would take any penalties to secure the golden boot, he said: "Before that there is the interest of the team and Harry Kane is our penalty taker. If there is a penalty, Kane has to kick. After that I'm pleased for Sonny, he deserves to stay in this position, but first the team."

