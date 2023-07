Wolves centre-back Nathan Collins has agreed a move away from the club. The 22-year-old defender will join Brentford for a club-record fee of £23m. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Serie A champions Napoli have seen a 35m euros bid rejected by Wolves for 26-year-old English centre-back Max Kilman. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column