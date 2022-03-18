Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Team news
- Published
Mohamed Salah is a doubt for Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest with a foot injury.
Jurgen Klopp may be forced to tweak his system after confirming Trent Alexander-Arnold will also miss Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.
Klopp said there are "other bits and bobs" to monitor injury-wise, but confirmed Alisson Becker will start against the Championship side.
Forest defender Scott McKenna is a doubt after being forced off with an injury on Wednesday.
