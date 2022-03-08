Bids for Chelsea will still be accepted after Tuesday deadline

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Fresh bids for Chelsea will still be accepted after next Tuesday’s initial deadline for declarations of interest.

Roman Abramovich put the Stamford Bridge club up for sale last week amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the threat of sanctions hanging over him.

While Abramovich’s statement said the sale would not be "fast-tracked", BBC Sport has been told the intention is for a deal to be done as soon as possible.

The US-based Raine Group are handling the sale, with 10 expressions of interest being received already underlining the interest in owning the London club - even though doubt has been expressed about Abramovich getting the £3bn he is wanting for Chelsea.

It is anticipated Chelsea’s new owner will come from those initial expressions of interest, although sources with knowledge of the sale process around Premier League clubs say going public at this early stage, as some have done, does not tend to be the manner of negotiating for those who are eventually successful.

However, it has been stressed that should further offers come in that are felt would be better for the club, Tuesday’s deadline could be extended.